WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Trading 5% Higher

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.84. 1,984,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 813,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

