Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Up 6%

Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 243,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 139,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wize Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES) and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States and other territories.

