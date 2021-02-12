Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Given a GBX 5,788 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) received a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,175.07 ($54.55).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,604 ($60.15) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,472.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,934.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.