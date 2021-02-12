Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron Sells 5,075 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WWD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 266,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,136. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

