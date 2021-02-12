Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 216.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Workday by 85,266.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Workday by 721.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $281.55. 27,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,638. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of -147.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.65. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $278.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

