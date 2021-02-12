Wownero (WOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $210,140.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $210,140.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00280143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00065213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.01100610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00104955 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

