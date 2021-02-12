Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 974,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,138,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,195.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $147,630 in the last 90 days.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

