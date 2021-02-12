Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 974,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,138,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
