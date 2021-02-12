Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.07 billion and $216.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $47,714.36 or 1.00114941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00081120 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 173.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 127,245 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.