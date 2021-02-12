Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $61.85 or 0.00129335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $103.72 million and approximately $37.39 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00282115 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00079442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00090197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,820.91 or 1.02086349 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

