WT Wealth Management Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 98,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.