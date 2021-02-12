WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 1,497,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,427,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

