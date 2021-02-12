X-CASH Reaches Market Cap of $6.82 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $144,775.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005790 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,179,996,389 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

