Xaya (CHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $457.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Xaya has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $3.03 million and $457.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,724,104 coins and its circulating supply is 45,581,977 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

