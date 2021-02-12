Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) vs. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Head to Head Survey

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Clearside Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $6.83 million 77.14 -$41.60 million ($1.54) -9.77 Clearside Biomedical $2.17 million 85.34 -$30.77 million ($0.81) -4.73

Clearside Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearside Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Clearside Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Clearside Biomedical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.82%. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals -102.25% -21.76% -16.08% Clearside Biomedical -144.47% -153.41% -65.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. The company's product candidates also comprise XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy; and XEN007, A central nervous system-acting calcium channel modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop first-in-class treatments for epilepsy. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

