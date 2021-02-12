Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $8.56. Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 132,538 shares trading hands.

XERS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

