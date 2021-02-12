Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.17. Xiaobai Maimai shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 6,417 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

