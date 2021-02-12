Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,718 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Xilinx worth $27,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $144.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

