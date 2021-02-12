XMax (XMX) Market Cap Reaches $8.36 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 89% against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $3.01 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.87 or 0.01101799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.49 or 0.05728868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,218,781,389 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

