XMax (XMX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.13 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, XMax has traded up 72.6% against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $4.13 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01083687 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.05513352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027466 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033614 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,218,781,389 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.