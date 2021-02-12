Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,759,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after buying an additional 560,126 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 225,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

