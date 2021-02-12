Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.
NYSE:AUY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,759,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after buying an additional 560,126 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 225,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.