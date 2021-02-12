Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Set at $7.00 by CSFB

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a $7.00 price objective by equities research analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 1,192,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,830,668. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Yamana Gold by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 59,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

