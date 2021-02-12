Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 1,157,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,830,668. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

