Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Yandex worth $49,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,497,000 after purchasing an additional 227,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,435 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YNDX. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

