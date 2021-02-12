YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Stock Price Up 677.8%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)’s stock price rose 677.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 505,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 933% from the average daily volume of 48,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

