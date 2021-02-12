yearn.finance II Hits Market Cap of $40.85 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00280143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00104955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00080146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00092149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.96 or 0.99690275 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

