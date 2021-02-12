YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YEE has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars.

