YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues Earnings Results

YETI (NYSE:YETI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.11-2.14 EPS.

YETI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $1,466,725.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 266,252 shares of company stock worth $16,418,528. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

