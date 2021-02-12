YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $66.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $1,466,725.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 44,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $2,550,001.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,252 shares of company stock worth $16,418,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

