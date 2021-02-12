YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

YETI opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 41,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,409,021.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,252 shares of company stock worth $16,418,528 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 26.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in YETI by 90.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

