YFValue Price Tops $1.63 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One YFValue token can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00091398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066030 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

