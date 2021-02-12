Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.65

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 710515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The stock has a market cap of $511.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yiren Digital stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

