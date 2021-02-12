YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $361,051.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.04 or 0.01128484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.58 or 0.05803249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027561 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

