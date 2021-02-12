yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) One Day Volume Tops $13,083.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One yTSLA Finance token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $70,870.24 and $13,083.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00280123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00081570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00092204 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066281 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

