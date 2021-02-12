Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,559 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for about 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.18% of Yum China worth $42,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,063 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

YUMC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

