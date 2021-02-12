Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Down 12.1%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) shares were down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 2,213,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,479,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $720.31 million, a PE ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Yunji by 17,897.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the third quarter worth $639,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yunji by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

