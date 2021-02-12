Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 211.6% in January

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YAHOY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Z in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Z stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Z has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

