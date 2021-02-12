Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.38). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.16) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALNY traded down $10.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,386. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

