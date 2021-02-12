Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report $68.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.34 million and the highest is $68.50 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $69.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $283.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 212,252 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $5,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.