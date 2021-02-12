Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

