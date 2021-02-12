Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post sales of $403.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.30 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

