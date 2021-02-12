Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

Several analysts have commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.