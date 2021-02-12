Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magnite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Magnite posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnite will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

