Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report sales of $8.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.34 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $35.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $37.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $374.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.64.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.