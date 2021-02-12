Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $69.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.59 million and the highest is $70.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $73.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $279.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.58 million to $282.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.78 million, with estimates ranging from $274.44 million to $280.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.58 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

