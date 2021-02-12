Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.18.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $469.47. 2,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,281. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.99 and a 200 day moving average of $392.30.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

