Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $470.08 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $477.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.78.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

