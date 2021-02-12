Zacks: Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.72 Million

Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post sales of $80.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $80.93 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $332.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 50.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 85.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.