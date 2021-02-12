Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 6,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,726. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.