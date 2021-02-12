Zacks: Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post $86.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $127.20 million. Cinemark reported sales of $788.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $668.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.19 million to $715.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cinemark by 65.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

