Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 503,379 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 141,453 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,787. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

